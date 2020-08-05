Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Alex Carbone today held a ground breaking

ceremony for the new Fitness Mill in Utica. The state-of-the-art facility will be located at 1532 Oriskany Street West, a parcel of land previously owned the City of Utica’s Urban Renewal Agency (URA). The URA sold the 5 acres of land to Carbone Commercial Property LLC in February 2020 for $400,000.

The vacant building that previously housed an indoor auto parts storage facility was demolished by the City prior to the sale.

More information about the Fitness Mill, including membership opportunities can be found at https://thefitnessmillny.com/.

Mayor Palmieri stated, “This is an exciting day as we welcome the Fitness Mill with open arms. I thank Alex Carbone for choosing to invest and grow his

business in Utica.”

Fitness Mill Owner Alex Carbone stated, “I have worked hand in hand with Mayor Palmieri and all of the city’s employees and now is the first day of building our vision in the great city of Utica.”