Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 “Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers – even after two and a half months of reopening, the numbers have continued to go down,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we learned from this crisis that nobody is safe until everybody is safe, and an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere. Surging infection rates across the country threaten that progress, so we must continue to wear our masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough.”

  Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 564 (-4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 82
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 134 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 73,410 (+84)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,179

 Of the 72,668 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 636, or 0.87 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

0.9%

1.1%

0.9%

Central New York

0.7%

0.7%

0.5%

Finger Lakes

0.8%

1.1%

0.5%

Long Island

1.3%

1.3%

1.2%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

1.0%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

1.0%

1.7%

1.0%

New York City

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

North Country

0.0%

0.6%

0.2%

Southern Tier

0.9%

0.9%

0.5%

Western New York

2.2%

1.1%

0.5%

 

The Governor also confirmed 636 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 418,225 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 418,225 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2556

13

Allegany

76

1

Broome

1,082

4

Cattaraugus

164

0

Cayuga

150

0

Chautauqua

241

0

Chemung

165

2

Chenango

212

0

Clinton

127

0

Columbia

531

2

Cortland

94

1

Delaware

104

0

Dutchess

4,568

11

Erie

8,702

35

Essex

55

0

Franklin

52

2

Fulton

287

2

Genesee

274

1

Greene

289

0

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

264

2

Jefferson

140

1

Lewis

37

0

Livingston

171

1

Madison

406

1

Monroe

4,841

20

Montgomery

161

1

Nassau

43,482

46

Niagara

1,466

8

NYC

226,581

301

Oneida

2,114

11

Onondaga

3,525

10

Ontario

352

0

Orange

11,113

8

Orleans

297

2

Oswego

250

1

Otsego

115

0

Putnam

1,439

2

Rensselaer

755

7

Rockland

13,903

10

Saratoga

744

5

Schenectady

1,045

4

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

22

0

Seneca

86

0

St. Lawrence

262

0

Steuben

297

3

Suffolk

43,553

85

Sullivan

1,485

1

Tioga

193

2

Tompkins

231

1

Ulster

2,039

0

Warren

304

2

Washington

255

0

Wayne

248

0

Westchester

36,075

26

Wyoming

114

1

Yates

56

0

  

Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,179. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Kings

1

Onondaga

1

Schenectady

1

Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here