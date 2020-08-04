Ever since Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney went public with their relationship, we’ve been swooning over their sweet romance. The 21-year-old Outer Banks star and 21-year-old UNC basketball player first connected over TikTok in May, when Mariah made a flirty video about the actress. Naturally, Madison was flattered, so she started following Mariah on Instagram, they DMed, they met up in South Carolina, and the rest is history. “It’s very serious,” Madison told ET of their relationship. “I care about her so much. I care about her family, her family is incredible. As a person, she’s a very genuine, genuine person.” From beach dates to dance videos on TikTok, Madison and Mariah already have too many cute moments to count — see them ahead.

