Below is our upcoming Food Pantry Schedule for August 2020:

Walk-Up:

Monday, August 3rd, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Tuesday, August 4th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, August 5th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Give-Away: Opening Hours/Days

Drive-Thru:

Monday, August 10th, 2:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Walk-Up:

Tuesday, August 11th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, August 12th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, August 17th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Tuesday, August 18th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, August 19th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

School Supplies and Food Give-Away:

Drive-Thru:

Monday, August 24th, 2:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Walk-Up:

Tuesday, August 25th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, August 26th, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm