First Choice Staffing is hosting outdoor open interviews on Thursday, August 6th at their Whitesboro location from 9am – 3pm in the parking lot outside for socially distanced open interviews. No appointment necessary, bring 2 forms of ID.

We have a variety of positions available in various industries. Opportunities range from temporary to permanent. For more on our current open positions, please visit http://firstchoicegroup.com/careers/

First Choice is located at 131 Oriskany Blvd., Suite 3E Whitesboro, NY 13492

📞 (315) 736-3884

www.FirstChoiceGroup.com