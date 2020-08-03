Due to the weather forecast, Burrstone Road (from Genesee Street to Sunset Avenue) will now be closed on Wednesday August 5th from 7:00pm-7:00am for milling and paving operations. Burrstone Road was initially scheduled to be closed tonight, Monday August 3rd. Additional night work will be done on Burrstone Rd after the milling and paving is completed.

Genesee Street (from Watson Place to Noyes Street) will now have one lane of traffic in each direction from 7:00pm-7:00am on Thursday August 6th. This was initially scheduled for Tuesday August 4th.