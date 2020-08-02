>> I HAVE CEREBRAL PALSY. >> FOR 18-YEAR-OLD DANNY OAKES, THE GOAL IS A VERY INDIVIDUAL ONE. >> THERE WERE TIMES WHERE YOU KNOW IT HURT. >> HE SAYS A REALIZATION OF A LIFE OF WALKING WITH CRUTCHES IS NOT HIS LIFE. >> NOTHINGS GOING TO CHANGE WHO I AM THE ONLY PERSON THAT CAN CHANGE WHO I AM IS ME DANNY SAYS LONG AGO HE MADE A DECISION SO HE TOOK UP WRESTLING THERE WERE CHALLENGES. >> THIS IS WHAT I AM STRUGGLING WITH. >> HE SET ANOTHER GOAL. >> AFTER I WALKED ACROSS THE GYMNASIUM AT MY SCHOOL WITHOUT CRUTCHES I SAID LET ME TAKE THIS A STEP FURTHER AND WALK ACROSS THE GRADUATION STAGE. >> THAT WAS A TIGHT DEADLINE, MAY 8 BUT WITH THE COVID CRISIS, IT WAS MOVED TO JULY 30 FIRST, GIVING DANNY MORE TIME. >> I WOULD EXERCISE I WOULD WALK ON THE TREADMILL I WOULD DO IT EVER. >> HE HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO PROVE. >> I WANT TO WALK ACROSS THE STAGE BECAUSE MY WHOLE LIFE. I GET ASKED CAN YOU TO WALK WITHOUT MY CRUTCHES I WOULD ALWAYS ANSWER SOME. WHY NOT MAKE SOMEDAY NOW? >> LIGHT IS A MOUNTAIN. IT IS ONLY THE PERSON THAT YOU WANT TO BE INSIDE OF YOU THAT WILL CLIMB THAT MOUNTAIN.

Teen hopes to walk across graduation stage

Danny Oakes says life of walking with crutches is not his life

Share

Shares





Copy Link {copyShortcut} to copy Link copied!

Updated: 10:11 PM CDT Jul 23, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis brought a number of things to a screeching halt, but for one high school senior, the time off is helping him achieve a life goal.”I have cerebral palsy,” said Danny Oakes, 18.Oakes said a life of walking with crutches is not his life.”There were times where, you know, it hurt,” he said.”Nothing’s going to change who I am. The only person that can change who I am is me,” Oakes said.He said a long time ago he made a decision. He took up wrestling. There were challenges.”This is what I can do independently. This is what I’m struggling with,” Oakes said.He set another goal.”After I walked across the gymnasium at my school without crutches, I was, like, let me take this a step further and walk across the graduation stage,” Oakes said.That was a tight deadline. Graduation was scheduled for May 8, then the pandemic moved it to July 31, giving Oakes more time.”I would exercise. I would walk on the treadmill, do whatever,” he said.”He’s been determined to prove,” said Dr. Mark Fisher, of Children’s Mercy Hospital.”I want to walk across the stage because my whole life I get asked, ‘Can you walk without my crutches?’ I would always answer, ‘Someday.’ Well, why not make someday now?” Oakes said. “You know, life’s a mountain and showing the person that you want to be inside of you that’s going to climb that mountain.”Oakes said he hopes to become a motivational speaker to kids with special challenges. He said he also has goals of becoming a stand-up comedian.”You know the only disability in life is a bad attitude,” he said.

The COVID-19 crisis brought a number of things to a screeching halt, but for one high school senior, the time off is helping him achieve a life goal.

“I have cerebral palsy,” said Danny Oakes, 18.

Oakes said a life of walking with crutches is not his life.

“There were times where, you know, it hurt,” he said.

“Nothing’s going to change who I am. The only person that can change who I am is me,” Oakes said.

He said a long time ago he made a decision. He took up wrestling. There were challenges.

“This is what I can do independently. This is what I’m struggling with,” Oakes said.

He set another goal.

“After I walked across the gymnasium at my school without crutches, I was, like, let me take this a step further and walk across the graduation stage,” Oakes said.

That was a tight deadline. Graduation was scheduled for May 8, then the pandemic moved it to July 31, giving Oakes more time.

“I would exercise. I would walk on the treadmill, do whatever,” he said.

“He’s been determined to prove,” said Dr. Mark Fisher, of Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“I want to walk across the stage because my whole life I get asked, ‘Can you walk without my crutches?’ I would always answer, ‘Someday.’ Well, why not make someday now?” Oakes said. “You know, life’s a mountain and showing the person that you want to be inside of you that’s going to climb that mountain.”

Oakes said he hopes to become a motivational speaker to kids with special challenges. He said he also has goals of becoming a stand-up comedian.

“You know the only disability in life is a bad attitude,” he said.

Source