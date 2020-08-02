By Peter Bianco

Originally posted March 30th.

French doctors cure 100% of patients with COVID-19 in the original study.

The latest French study shows, of the 74 new patients treated with the drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, 72 were cured.

One 86 year-old patient died and one 74 year old patient was still in critical condition at the time of publication.

Of the total patients, 54% had a CT scan that showed images indicating they had pneumonia.

The study included people with chronic conditions such as:

cancer

diabetes

coronary artery disease

hypertension

chronic respiratory diseases

obesity

people using immuno-suppressive treatments

people using non-steroid anti-inflammatory treatments

Within 5 days of starting this treatment, 97.5% of patients had no detectable COVID-19 in their respiratory samples. This allowed patients to rapidly be discharged from highly contagious hospital wards with an average stay of five days.

It is worth noting that hydroxychloroquine was reported to be less toxic than chloroquine, so it can be used in high doses for long periods with very good tolerance.

Some people skeptical of the usefulness of hydroxychloroquin in treating COVID-19 point to a report published in a Chinese medical journal which showed that patients receiving hydroxychloroquin did not fair better than those who received conventional treatment. However, in this study patients were not receiving the drug Azithromycin. Additionally, the total daily amount of hydroxychloroquin was 400 mg. This is 1/3 less than in this French study, which used a total of 600 mg daily, given in three 200 mg doses.

Unfortunately, a few governors have recently banned in their state the use of hydroxychloroquin for use in treating COVID-19 patients.

These include Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak and New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the case of in New York, Governor Cuomo banned off-label use of the drug by executive order on March 23rd, 2020. Fortunately, the next day Cuomo said that New York hospitals would immediately begin using the drug. This according to the publication Forward.

Authors of this new French study say “We believe other teams should urgently evaluate this cost-effective therapeutic strategy, to both avoid the spread of the disease and treat patients as soon as possible before severe respiratory irreversible complications take hold. ”

Updates of therapies:

Using IV vitamin C to treat COVID-19.

Hasidic doctor in NYC helping COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine until NY banned the use of it. A move that was later reversed.

Cuba uses Interferon Alpha 2B against COVID-19. The cure was initiated by Cuban Drs, healing 1,500 Chinese in January in Wuhan Province.