Now that we’ve been social distancing for a few months, it’s safe to say that we hold the time we get to spend outside with our kiddos near and dear. Although taking walks around the neighborhood is a great way to sneak in a little exercise, sometimes it’s good to mix it up with a family bike ride.

If you have little ones who can’t ride a bike of their own just yet, they can play copilot while sitting in a safe — and comfortable! — seat that can be attached to your bike. Ahead, get a look at some highly rated bike attachments and trailers for children who are well on their way to completely embracing adventure. And if you’re looking for a bike for your older kid, be sure to check out our list of favorites.

