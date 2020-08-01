Miss Charlotte La Bouff would flip her bouffant if she laid her eyes on Loungefly’s retro Disney dress collection. Available under its Shoppe Stitch line, the ’50s-themed designs are inspired by classic Disney characters, Pixar films, and some of our favorite princesses, with sizes ranging from small to 4X. Prices start at $30 and go up to $125 for each of the tank dresses. All that’s missing is a stylish pair of mouse ears — which, yes, are also available.

In an effort to accomodate all Disney-lovers, the brand made size inclusivity a key part of the designing process. “The goal was to create versatile pieces that are so comfortable a fan could wear them all day at Disneyland with chucks and a denim jacket and then change into heels in the car and switch to a date night look, all while representing their fandom!” said Liz DeSilva, Stitch Shoppe and Loungefly’s creative VP. “The zippers are super sturdy so they don’t jam on you, most pieces have pockets, and we put extra elastic or shirring in all the right places to not only make things look better but to make them fit like a glove.”

For anyone looking to embrace their inner Disney devotee, the flowy summer dresses are available in a range of colorful patterns, from polka dots to comic-book prints. So whether you’re lounging around the house for a Disney-themed movie night or re-creating some of your favorite park foods at home, these classy outfits add a little extra magic to the occasion. Get some styling inspiration from a few chic Disney fans and shop the complete collection of dresses, skirts, tops, and more ahead.

