On Monday August 3rd, Burrstone Road (from Genesee Street to Sunset Avenue) will be closed from 7:00pm-7:00am for milling and paving operations.

Additional night work will be done on Burrstone Rd after the milling and paving is completed.

On Tuesday August 4th, Genesee Street (from Watson Place to Noyes Street) will have one lane of traffic in each direction from 7:00pm-7:00am.