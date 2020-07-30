Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) presented a legislative resolution honoring Mohawk Valley Community College’s (MVCC) Dean of Athletics, Gary Broadhurst. Broadhurst recently received the 2019 Junior/Community College Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year Award from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

“Gary Broadhurst has been building his distinguished career at MVCC for 40 years,” Buttenschon said. “Over the last four decades, he has built the athletic program into one of the most extensive, diverse and successful two-year intercollegiate athletic programs in the country. He has also provided his students with top-notch guidance and experience and has led the MVCC Hawks to championship victory over 20 times. I’m proud to honor Gary Broadhurst and the immense hard work and passion he’s devoted to his community for the last 40 years.”

Gary Broadhurst began his career at MVCC in 1979 as a technical assistant, working his way through the faculty ranks to become the Director of Athletics in 1996. He has also served as Head Coach for the men’s and women’s basketball, bowling, softball and golf programs.