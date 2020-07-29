Siblings burglarize ex-boyfriend’s residence; arrested

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Dothan siblings were arrested Thursday after police say the brother and sister burglarized the residence of the sister’s former boyfriend.

Andrea LaJayce Sanders, 20, and Anthonio Fidel Sanders Jr., 21, are both charged with second-degree burglary.

“During the investigation it was determined the siblings unlawfully made entry into Sanders’ ex-boyfriend’s residence,” Dothan Sgt. Tim Mullis said.

The ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend were inside the residence at the time the alleged crime occurred.

No injuries were reported. No property was reported stolen.

The siblings are out of jail on a $15,000 bond each.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dothan man faces multiple sex crime charges, accused of unlawful sex acts with minor

Crime News

A Dothan man faces multiple sex crime charges after allegedly performing unlawful sex acts with a child under the age of 16.

High speed chase ends in Cottonwood; passenger apprehended, search called off for driver

Crime News

A high-speed chase that began on US 231 South around 10:30 Monday morning ended with one suspect in custody and a search for the potentially a…

+2

Woman burglarizes motel room, steals credit card; apprehended during routine traffic stop

Crime News

A woman is arrested after police say she burglarized a motel room July 17 while the guest was sleeping.

Man chokes, beats victim until she passes out

Crime News

A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he choked and beat an acquaintance in a motel room located in the 2900 block of…

Wiregrass inmate seeks early release

Crime News

A Houston County sex offender seeks early release from the Alabama Department of Corrections next week.

Judicial systems across the Wiregrass area prepare for jury trials to resume safely

Crime News

As lawyers, prosecutors, and defense attorneys continue to process cases across the Wiregrass area during the coronavirus pandemic, safety rem…

Man faces assault charge after spitting on police officer

Crime News

A Dothan man who spit on a police officer while being arrested Thursday faces multiple charges including an assault charge.

High speed chase ends in Cottonwood; passenger apprehended, search called off for driver

Crime News

A high-speed chase that began on US 231 South around 10:30 Monday morning ended with one suspect in custody and a search for the potentially a…

Charges dismissed in 2007 Enterprise cold case murder

Crime News

ENTERPRISE – Charges have been dismissed in a cold case capital murder.

Source

Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here