Siblings burglarize ex-boyfriend’s residence; arrested

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Dothan siblings were arrested Thursday after police say the brother and sister burglarized the residence of the sister’s former boyfriend.

Andrea LaJayce Sanders, 20, and Anthonio Fidel Sanders Jr., 21, are both charged with second-degree burglary.

“During the investigation it was determined the siblings unlawfully made entry into Sanders’ ex-boyfriend’s residence,” Dothan Sgt. Tim Mullis said.

The ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend were inside the residence at the time the alleged crime occurred.

No injuries were reported. No property was reported stolen.

The siblings are out of jail on a $15,000 bond each.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime News

A Dothan man faces multiple sex crime charges after allegedly performing unlawful sex acts with a child under the age of 16.

Crime News

A high-speed chase that began on US 231 South around 10:30 Monday morning ended with one suspect in custody and a search for the potentially a…

+2

Crime News

A woman is arrested after police say she burglarized a motel room July 17 while the guest was sleeping.

Crime News

A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he choked and beat an acquaintance in a motel room located in the 2900 block of…

Crime News

A Houston County sex offender seeks early release from the Alabama Department of Corrections next week.

Crime News

As lawyers, prosecutors, and defense attorneys continue to process cases across the Wiregrass area during the coronavirus pandemic, safety rem…

Crime News

A Dothan man who spit on a police officer while being arrested Thursday faces multiple charges including an assault charge.

Crime News

A high-speed chase that began on US 231 South around 10:30 Monday morning ended with one suspect in custody and a search for the potentially a…

Crime News

ENTERPRISE – Charges have been dismissed in a cold case capital murder.

Source