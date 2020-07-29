Mohawk Valley Community College announces the following new appointments, employee title changes, and promotions as approved by the Board of Trustees at its April 20, May 18, and June 22 meetings:

* Claire Ehrlich, Librarian-Instructor

* Aaron Fried, Coordinator of Academic Program Development

* Caitlyn Graham, Financial Aid Assistant

* Jairo (Manny) Sabillon, Educational Opportunity Program Counselor

* Jennifer Schuler, Technical Assistant, School of Business and Hospitality

* Frank Vellone, Electrical Engineering Technology Instructor, School of STEM

Claire Ehrlich was appointed to the position of Librarian/Instructor in which she will provide a full range of reference services and promote increased information literacy among students. She has been in a similar position at the College since 2019. Prior to her work at MVCC, Erhlich served as coordinator of Library Instruction at Carl Sandburg College in Illinois, and was assistant director of Hannibal Free Public Library in Missouri. She holds a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Notre Dame.

Aaron Fried was appointed to the position of Coordinator of Academic Program Development. An associate professor with the College, Fried will continue his teaching responsibilities and now also will provide support and structure for continuous improvement of academic programs and coordinate academic program interface and evaluation with College personnel. Fried has been teaching at MVCC since 2010, and also has been a visiting assistant professor at Utica College since 2012. He additionally has held teaching positions at SUNY College at Cortland, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Elmira College, and Onondaga Community College.

Caitlyn Graham was appointed to the position of Financial Aid Assistant and as such, will provide front line customer service to students and assist the Director and Financial Aid staff in providing financial aid guidance and education to students. Graham has been with the College since 2018 as an enrollment assistant. She has previously held positions at the Kelberman Center and Bed Bath and Beyond. She holds a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology from Morrisville State College and an associate degree in Psychology from MVCC.

Jairo (Manny) Sabillon was appointed to the grant-funded position of Educational Opportunity Program Counselor and will be responsible for all assignments and projects related to the counseling of EOP students as assigned by the program’s director. Sabillon has been with the College in several capacities since 2017, including CSTEP Program Specialist, STEP Advisor, and Adjunct Instructor. He previously served as a peer tutor at Utica College in the English Language Learning Center. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Utica College and an associate degree in Business Management from MVCC.

Jennifer Schuler has been appointed to the position of Technical Assistant in the School of Business and Hospitality and will be responsible for the organization and operation of the hospitality and culinary classroom labs. Schuler has held several positions within the College since 2013, including Adjunct Instructor, Professional Tutor, and Clerk and Order Management. Prior to joining the College, she served as a Wilton Method cake decorating instructor at Wilton Industries for 13 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from New England Culinary Institute and an associate degree in Culinary Arts Management from MVCC.

Frank Vellone was appointed to the position of Electrical Engineering Technology Instructor in the School of STEM after serving as an adjunct in the department for three years. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, he will advise students and assist senior faculty in course revisions and curriculum writing. Before joining the College, Vellone taught at several middle and high schools, including Rome Free Academy, Otto Shortell Middle School, and Thomas R. Proctor Senior High School. Prior to his teaching career, he held positions in the engineering industry for more than 20 years — product support engineer at NetTest/Anritsu Instruments, associate engineer at Philips Broadband Networks, and technical staff/test engineer at Raytheon Company in Massachusetts. Vellone holds a master’s degree in Adolescence Education from Utica College, a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology from SUNY IT, and an associate degree from Onondaga Community College.