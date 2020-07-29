Elected News has just published a report on Twitter about a leaked text message chain in which a GOP consultant told U.S. Congressional candidate, Claudia Tenney, that he saw a political benefit in the possibility of violence at local Black Lives Matters protests. Upon obtaining this text chain, Elected News contacted all seven people involved and spoke to four of them-including the person who released the texts. Elected News also solicited a reaction from Indivisible Mohawk Valley, one of the organizations responsible for organizing the events, which were held in Utica, and in Binghamton.

