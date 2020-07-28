The next meeting of the Utica Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Local

Planning Committee is scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday, August 5th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

To ensure public health and safety, the remainder of Local Planning Committee

meetings will be held virtually. To continue providing transparency for the DRI

process, the virtual meetings will be streamed live on the City of Utica’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofUticaNY for the public to observe.

For more information or to provide comments on the Utica DRI, please visit

http://www.uticadri.com/.