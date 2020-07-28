Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that three additional states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The newly-added states are Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota. No states have been removed. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the joint State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force observed 26 additional violations of state social distancing requirements yesterday. The task force conducted 644 compliance checks last night.

The governor also renewed his call on Congress to include funding for state and local governments in the next stimulus package.

Governor Cuomo also offered to have Major League Baseball teams come play in New York if they are experiencing difficulties in their home states.

“Our job is to do everything we can to control COVID and anticipate possible future issues, and in that regard, the issues we watch are the infection rates spreading across the country and compliance with the rules that we now have in place across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “The situation across the nation is still very bad and there are more states that have exceeded our thresholds for quarantine.”

“New York State has one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S.,” Governor Cuomo continued. “We have a full Department of Health protocol system in place, and I offer to the MLB, if you are having problems playing in other states, come play here – we will set up a health protocol.”

The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s investigation into a concert in Southampton that received widespread press and social media attention. Yesterday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Town of Southampton requesting information on the concert within 24 hours and advising the town that New York State will conduct an investigation and assess the penalties associated with any violations of public health laws or regulations.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

* Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 648 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted – 68

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 152 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (-3)

Total Discharges – 72,813 (+47)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 25,126

Of the 57,397 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 534, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Among Mohawk Valley residents tested, 2.0 percent of test results returned yesterday were positive. Of the 57,397 test results among New York residents reported yesterday, 534, or 0.93 percent were positive. Oneida County reported 18 new cases yesterday, bringing to 2,028 the total number of positive cases diagnosed in the county.