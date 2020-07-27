

ByRachael Cardin

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Gyms, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Many businesses are having a hard time rebounding after COVID-19 halted revenue for weeks, then months. Small gyms say they’re barely making ends meet.

Gyms were one of the first to go as the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses across the country.

As Maryland moved into Phase 3 of the governor’s Recovery Plan, Baltimore County gyms like HIT Boot Camp were able to open back up to members.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

“Gyms that are making these major changes and spending the money to make sure it’s safe… you haven’t heard of any breakouts, we haven’t had any gyms that have to shut down,” HIT Boot Camp owner Stefanie Fay said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread

Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ

Latest CDC Guidelines

Fay said during the closure, from March 16 to June 19, she was hard at work making virtual workouts, applying for financial aid and planning her reopening with safety as the priority.

“You could have up to 30 people in a class sweating together, working through different stations, sharing equipment, we knew when we had to put a reopening plan together that would work,” Fay said.

Gyms like Grind in Towson offer indoor and outdoor options. Members stay six feet apart. The gym, which is owned by a WJZ employee, plans to add a dedicated outdoor area so classes can continue outside.

At HIT, the same rules apply. Members stay at their station, clean gear and wear a mask around others.

Andy McDonald has been a member at HIT for eight years.

“I like being here for the mental health, working out, and I feel like I eat better,” he said. “So I was eating Doritos, cupcakes… not eating healthy. Now, I’m back in the gym and I’m eating healthy again.”

HIT says if they do have to close again, they’ll go back to virtual workouts, but they’re hoping they won’t have to.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

More from Rachael Cardin

Follow Us FacebookYouTubeRedditLinkedIn

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress.com VIP

By viewing our video content, you are accepting the terms of our Video Services Policy

Source