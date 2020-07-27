Mohawk Valley EDGE in partnership with Oneida County, New York State, Presto Print, and Hummel’s Office Plus are distributing 200+ RESTART ONEIDA COUNTY Reopening Kits.

As we RESTART ONEIDA COUNTY and learn to do business in this new normal, the group wanted to show our sincere appreciation and thank local businesses for helping to propel our economy forward. It is our backbone of small businesses that will help us weather this storm and the Mohawk Valley will come back better than ever.

To assist them in their recovery, the Reopening Kits include NY Clean Hand Sanitizer, personal protection equipment, disinfectant and reopening signage donated from New York State, Oneida County, Mohawk Valley EDGE, Hummel’s Office Plus, and Presto Print.

As part of the reopening process, all businesses must affirm they are meeting the state’s coronavirus health and safety guidelines. If your business has not reviewed the guidance for your industry and affirmed your compliance, please go to forward.ny.gov. If you need assistance or have any questions, please reach out to Mohawk Valley EDGE and they can point you in the right direction.

As a general reminder always remember to avoid close contact with people, even when outside and keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Any time that you or your employees come within six feet of another person, acceptable face coverings must be worn.

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said “The coronavirus pandemic has struck a crushing blow to the business community of Oneida County. As we now navigate an economic pandemic, this government is doing everything under its power to restart Oneida County and assist our local businesses through this tumultuous time. We are happy to provide these reopening kits along with our partners and hope they will help ease their burden.”

“Thank you to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Governor Andrew Cuomo and our local organizations for stepping up to lead during this crisis,” said Steven J. DiMeo, President of Mohawk Valley EDGE. “By aggregating resources from all our partners we can help provide businesses with needed supplies to begin to recover from the pandemic and RESTART ONEIDA COUNTY effectively and safely. The region was on an upward trajectory before the pandemic and with all resources aligned we can begin to regain that momentum.”

“Hummel’s Office Plus is proud to lend a helping hand during the extraordinary times we are living through,” said Justin Hummel, CEO of Hummel’s Office Plus. “ As an 86 year old local business we know how difficult these times are for not only all of the local businesses, but all of the employees and families in our communities. We hope our donation of PPE products to over 200 businesses helps offset some financial and emotional strain that is being experienced. We will all get through this if we stick together and look out for each other. There has never been a more needed time for us to be there for each other. Our family will do whatever we can to continue to help those in need.”

“Presto Print has been a part of the local community for over 17 years, and we are proud to be able to give back in a small way to our business community who is facing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic,” said John St.Pierre, Owner of Presto Print. “It is incredibly important for our businesses to rally around and support each other and we hope that these RESTART ONEIDA COUNTY kits will aid in their recovery efforts.”