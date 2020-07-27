On Point for College’s Utica and Syracuse offices are now reopened in a

limited capacity in Syracuse and in Utica. The offices will be open for individual

appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

To meet with an advisor in-person, an appointment must be made in advance. Advisors are still available to help students without an appointment via the phone or internet during our regular business hours, 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, with late office hours for Syracuse on Wednesdays until 7 PM.

If you would like to speak with an advisor, please call:

 315.790.5588 if you live in Oneida, Madison, or Herkimer Counties.

 315.362.5003 if you live in Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga, or Cortland Counties.

Students will be directed to the on-call advisor at that time. All other callers will be directed to the appropriate staff person. If you already know the name or direct number of the staff person to whom you need to speak, you can dial them directly.

On Point for College’s Career Services team and administrative staff will continue to operate remotely and during normal business hours for the time being. Individuals interested in signing up or learning more about On Point for College should visit onpointforcollege.org/covid-19/.

About On Point for College:

On Point for College is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1999. The organization works to help first-generation students access and succeed in college and careers. To date, the organization has helped more than 10,000 students enroll in more than 200 college and universities. For general information about On Point, please visit onpointforcollege.org. For media-specific information, please visit onpointforcollege.org/media.