2-year-old giraffe joins North Carolina Zoo family

by Shannon Smith / Jul 17, 2020

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo call their newest addition “tiny” even though she stands 10 feet tall.

Amelia is a two-year-old giraffe that moved from the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina to the North Carolina Zoo this Spring.

