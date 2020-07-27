WHAT: The Dustin Agency and Good Nature Farm Brewery present “Great Magic at Good Nature!” starring Illusionist Leon Etienne

WHERE: The Beer Garden at Good Nature Farm Brewery

1727 NY-12B, Hamilton, NY 13346

www.goodnaturebrewing.com

WHEN: Sunday, August 9 at 4 p.m.

WHY: Illusionist Leon Etienne has starred on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” fooled Penn & Teller on the CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and blew Jimmy Fallon’s mind on “Late Night” with Jimmy Fallon.

Etienne has performed at Radio City Music Hall, headlined in Las Vegas, and has blown minds at dozens of legendary venues around the globe. Etienne performs on the world’s biggest stages, has trended worldwide on social media, and is featured on the world’s best TV shows. His performances notoriously leave celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Howard Stern, and Heidi Klum speechless.

“I love that people have seen my performances on TV and social media, but magic is an art form that has to be experienced LIVE in person! Touring around the world allows audiences to experience magic first hand. There is nothing better,” said Etienne. “I’m looking forward to a great show – LIVE and socially distanced – at Good Nature Farm Brewery.”

Hailed by critics, this high-energy, fast-paced, action-packed, no-nonsense, family-friendly show will leave audiences mind-blown and speechless! Guests are invited to witness Leon’s original magic creations and his award-winning sleight-of-hand LIVE on stage.

This will be fun for the entire family during the unique summer of 2020!

Follow Etienne on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, at @MagicRocksShow.

TICKETS: Tickets are just $15 for adults and $10 for children (12 and under) and are available, in advance, at www.MagicatGoodnature.Eventbrite.com. Due to limited venue capacity and social distancing guidelines, it is highly recommended that you purchase tickets in advance.

INFO: Good Nature Farm Brewery is a full-service brewery and restaurant with a vast selection of appetizers, entrees, kid menu items, desserts, and vegetarian options. Learn more about Good Nature Farm Brewery at www.goodnaturebrewing.com.