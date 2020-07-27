Fresh off of taping the season 10 reunion — which Lisa Rinna dubbed ‘BS’ — Denise Richards unfollowed several ‘RHOBH’ cast mates, including friend of 20 years Lisa, Erika Jayne & Teddi Mellencamp!

Could this have been the most dramatic Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion yet? Lisa Rinna, 57, took to social media to express her frustration in a now-deleted Instagram story post on Friday, July 17 — a day after the reunion taped. “Reunion was bulls— today,” Lisa began her post, written in white text over a green background. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists do work,” she added, seemingly alluding to the cease and desist letter that Denise Richards, 49, had issued to Brandi Glanville, 47.

Lisa Rinna posted this short message then deleted it after taping the ‘RHOBH’ reunion. (Instagram/Lisa Rinna)

Shortly after, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Denise was no longer following her RHOBH cast mates Lisa, Erika Jayne, 49, and Teddi Mellencamp, 39. Newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, 53, also unfollowed Lisa! Teddi, who gave birth to daughter Dove, 5 mos., in February, later posted about the lengthy “13 hour” reunion taping. “Woke up day after the 13 hour reunion feeling fresh as a daisy ready for a productive day…,” she wrote on July 17, captioning a selfie of her in bed. While fans won’t know exactly what went down on the reunion until it airs, it definitely seems like a dramatic one!

Denise Richards was no longer following ‘RHOBH’ cast mates Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne or Teddi Mellencamp on July 17, a day after taping the season 10 reunion. (Instagram)

A central source of drama throughout the season has swirled around an alleged affair between Denise and Brandi, which from Lisa’s post, appears to have been a topic at the reunion. “I f—– her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘[my husband] Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He’ll kill me,’” Brandi said in a clip promoting the season. On April 22, Brandi confirmed that Denise had sent her a cease and desist letter via a comment to a fan. “She sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her,” she commented on an Instagram post at the time.

Denise Richards & Garcelle Beauvais. (AP)

The cease and desist drama was also brought up on RHOBH by Lisa Rinna, who has been friends with Denise for over 20 years. “You sent a cease and desist?” Lisa asked Denise earlier in the season, prompting The Bold and the Beautiful star to ask Lisa “who” told her that. “Oof — you’re so angry,” the Days of Our Lives alum then retorted to an angry looking Denise. Lisa has since dubbed Denise a “hypocrite” for openly discussing other personal details — including letting her husband Aaron get a “happy ending” massage and allowing her ex-husband Charlie Sheen to invite “hookers” to Thanksgiving — but not her alleged hook-up with Brandi.

