Anders Holm, the writer and sketch comic who’s probably best-known for starring in Comedy Central’s “Workaholics,” — a show he also co-created and co-wrote — has significantly upsized his Los Angeles residential circumstances with the $3.5 million purchase of a stately home in the quaint city of South Pasadena, property records reveal.

Built in 1926, the attractive Mediterranean-style villa spans more than 3,800 square feet and was designed by Wallace Neff, per the listing. The previous owners, a non-famous married couple, owned the property for decades and appear to have kept the place immaculately maintained; there are lush gardens front and back, with a colorful collection of delicate roses and hardy begonias.

Inside, the the decor veers toward the frilly side of luxury, though it’s all very well done and tasteful. Tassel curtains hang in the baronial living/music room, which features a fireplace and built-in shelving. An adjacent den has views of the backyard via floor-to-ceiling windows, while the dining room offers matte berry pink wallpaper and more backyard views.

The surprisingly large kitchen has clearly been renovated over the years, as its stainless appliances and checkered tile floors attest. Likewise, the upstairs master has a remodeled bath with dual vanities and granite countertops, plus a built-in soaking tub. There are three additional bedrooms, all of them also located on the upper level.

Spanning just over a third of an acre, the pancake-flat property’s best feature is arguably its gorgeous backyard, which is shaded by an ancient oak and offers exquisitely maintained formal gardens and a grassy lawn. There’s also a BBQ area, outdoor fireplace, and a newer saltwater swimming pool with Baja shelf and an inset spa.

The entire mini-estate is also admirably private, situated at the very end of a whisper-quiet cul-de-sace. A discreet alleyway runs behind the property, where vehicles can access the home’s detached two-car garage.

Holm, 39, also appeared in “The Mindy Project” and had a starring role in Mindy Kaling’s blink-and-you-missed-it show “Champions,” which aired on NBC in 2018. He and longtime wife Emma Nesper currently reside in L.A.’s hipster-approved neighborhood of Silver Lake, where back in 2013 they paid $1.4 million for another 1920s home, this one designed in the English storybook style.

Mike Kobeissi of Kobeissi Properties held the listing; Tricia McMullen of Coldwell Banker repped Holm.

