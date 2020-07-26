Sounding an alarm and making the case for New York’s urgent need for federal action amid the continued blows of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer said, today, that New Yorkers across the city, Long Island and beyond face three ‘dangerous cliffs’ this upcoming week.

Schumer said the federal unemployment insurance benefit of $600 is expired, federal eviction protections are gone and local governments from the City of New York to Nassau and Suffolk County governments are looking at a combined tens-of-thousands of local government layoffs unless Leader McConnell does something fast.

“The coronavirus has hit New York families especially hard and without action this week in the Senate, millions of those families who have been financially hanging on by a thread would be hurt even more,” warned U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.

“Undoubtedly, without action this week to cushion the economic blows of the pandemic we face three dangerous cliffs that include unemployment insurance, renter protections and state and local budgets that are going broke. So, we are here today to demand Leader McConnell stop the dithering, present the next coronavirus relief bill, start negotiations and then get that bill on the floor because a failure to do so will mean too many fall off that veritable cliff,” Schumer added.

According to wide reports, Senate Republicans, led by Senator McConnell, scrapped their plans to release a proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill last week after continued differences within the party and the White House on a myriad of issues, including unemployment insurance.

Schumer said, because of this inaction by Leader McConnell, New Yorkers are now on three dangerous cliffs:

1) Unemployment insurance and the federal $600 boost has expired

2) Renter and homeowner eviction protections are now gone

3) State and local governments are going broke

According to the New York State Department of Labor, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits, including more than 1.8 million New Yorkers. Schumer also said that approved payments to New York recipients for Unemployment Insurance totaled $32.1 billion from March 1 through July 17. Schumer says these figures prove how critical the issue of unemployment has been for New Yorkers and their families, and how essential the additional $600 to keeping families above water.

The U.S. surpassed 4 million reported coronavirus cases last Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 143,000 people have died in the U.S. from the coronavirus and the economic blow has been unprecedented.