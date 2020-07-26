

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russia conducted a space-based anti-satellite test last week, US Space Command said in a statement Thursday.

A Russian satellite caught shadowing a US spy satellite earlier this year released some sort of projectile into space, in a move mimicking a suspected anti-satellite weapons test in 2017, Space Command said.

As the US relies on satellites for everything from GPS navigation to communication and data relays for military operations, it has argued that it must pay greater attention to what is becoming a contested domain.

US Space Command said on Thursday that it had evidence that Russia tested a space-based anti-satellite weapon last week, adding that Cosmos 2543, a Russian satellite caught tailing a US spy satellite earlier this year, released some sort of projectile into orbit.

“The Russian satellite system used to conduct this on-orbit weapons test is the same satellite system that we raised concerns about earlier this year, when Russia maneuvered near a US government satellite,” Gen. John Raymond, the commander of Space Command, said in a statement.

Raymond said in February that a pair of Russian satellites, Cosmos 2542 and 2543, were found shadowing a US spy satellite called USA 245, also known as KH-11. “We view this behavior as unusual and disturbing,” he told Time magazine.

“It has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space,” he said, adding that the US had expressed its concerns to the Russians.

The Russian satellites raised a few eyebrows shortly after their launch last year. What had at first appeared to be one satellite suddenly split in two, with one emerging from inside the other. Now, additional objects are being released into orbit.

“The way I picture it, in my mind, is like Russian nesting dolls,” Raymond told Time in February.

In the statement on Thursday, Space Command said the Russian anti-satellite test appeared similar to a troubling 2017 test, which the Pentagon discussed during its presentation of the new Defense Space Strategy in June.

In that test, the Russians launched a satellite, as they had done before. But then out of that satellite, “a smaller satellite was birthed,” and then “a projectile was launched” from it, Stephen Kitay, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy, told reporters at the Pentagon.

Russia said the third object was an inspector satellite, but the State Department found that “the behavior of that satellite looked nothing like an inspector satellite and looked like something much more concerning,” Kitay said.

The new Defense Space Strategy identified Russia and China as “the most immediate and serious threats to US space operations.”

In mid-April, Space Command said Russia conducted a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile test, describing it as another example that “the threats to US and allied space systems are real, serious and growing.”

As the US relies on satellites for everything from GPS navigation to overseas military operations, it has used the militarization of space by adversaries as justification for increased US military activity in space and the creation of the US Space Force, the first military service branch created since the establishment of the Air Force in 1947.

Kitay told reporters in June that because China and Russia were “actively developing capabilities to negate US allied and partnered space systems, we are left with no choice but to ensure we are prepared with the necessary means to protect and defend ourselves from attacks to our systems.”

“I wish I could say that space was a sea of tranquility and a sanctuary from attack. But the fact of the matter is, space is contested,” Kitay said. “Outer space has emerged as a key arena of potential conflict in an era of great power competition.”

