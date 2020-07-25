



On July 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, participated in a discussion about fairness, justice, and equal rights with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, also known as the QCT. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Chrisann Jarrett, QCT Trustee and co-founder/co-CEO of We Belong; Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas; Mike Omoniyi, founder and CEO of The Common Sense Network; and Abdullahi Alim, who leads the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers network in Africa and the Middle East, for the virtual chat.

Harry and Meghan currently serve as president and vice-president of the QCT, roles which they’ve continued in since their decision to step back as senior royals in January. During the discussion, Meghan spoke about how the Black Lives Matter movement has allowed for people to take a harder look at themselves. “It’s not just in the big moments, it’s in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and thrives,” Meghan stated. “It makes it confusing for a lot of people to understand the role that they play in that, both passively and actively.”

“We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently,” Harry responded. You can watch the full discussion above and hear the group talk about their hopes for the younger generation.

Image Source: YouTube user The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust

