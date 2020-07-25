Kids celebrate birthdays by raising money for local CASA

×

Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism

Enjoy more articles from Beatrice’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

{{featured_button_text}}

Two local students are giving gifts to others for their birthdays this summer, in a partnership with Southeast Nebraska Court-Appointed Special Advocates.

For their seventh and fourth birthdays, Bristyl and Beckett Bayless, with the help of some friends, made and sold tie dye clothes online and at the Beatrice Farmers Market.

“We got white shirts from the store, and then we bought some tie dye stuff in the mail. We tie dyed some at my grandma’s house and some here,” Bristyl said.

Then they took the profits to buy passes to the Rolla-Rena Skate Center, Beatrice Mini Golf, Beatrice Movies, Family Bowl and Social of Beatrice and Beatrice Big Blue Water Park.

Mckaila Bayless, Bristyl and Beckett’s mom, said the kids designed 50 ‘oh happy day’ cards that have a $5 gift card donated by the Beatrice Sonic, as well as a pass to one of the aforementioned activities. The cards will be given to kids in the CASA program, either on their birthdays or during family visits so they have a fun activity to do.

Southeast Nebraska CASA recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the Seward, Saline, Thayer, Jefferson and Gage County court systems.

“Inside the cards they say ‘never forget how special you are’ or ‘we hope you have an awesome day’, just something like that,” Mckaila said.

“These kids were able to raise the money, we were able to keep the money in the community, and we were able to have the kids and the families we work with create memories with each other. That all is just what’s important to us,” Amber Lovitt, the Gage County CASA Program Director, said.

Bristyl said Beckett and she did this because it’s important to care for other people, and that they might to it again next year.

More information about the local CASA can be found at southeastnebraskacasa.org/

View Comments

+4

Local News

With a mix of excitement and fear, kids waited, holding on tight to their sheep as they wait for the gates to open into the horse arena.

+2

Local News

Two Gage County residents were awarded Quilts of Valor this week to recognize their years of military service.

Local News

An annual tradition before the fair, the Gage County 4-H Fashion Show was held at the 4-H building on Monday evening.

+5

Local News

The Big Blue River was a large source of activity in Beatrice on Saturday, as nearly 100 individuals kayaked in an event raising money for the…

Local News

For the first time since closing to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Players is planning to hold auditions for two …

Local News

Several community betterment projects from the Beatrice Plus Advisory Board were approved by the city council Monday evening, including $6,000…

Source