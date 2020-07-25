Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“New York State’s numbers continue to show progress in the midst of alarming increases in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and a renewed need to ensure compliance with state guidance here at home,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s numbers show New York’s hospitalizations continue to decrease and its rate of positive tests remains low, but it’s essential that we stay vigilant by social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands as this pandemic is far from over. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

*Patient Hospitalization – 646 (-4)

*Patients Newly Admitted – 91 (+34)

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 149 (-7)

Number ICU with Intubation – 94 (+1)

Total Discharges – 72,632 (+80)

Deaths – 10

Total Deaths – 25,103

Of the 71,466 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 750, or 1.05 percent, were positive. The Mohawk Valley region saw 0.8 percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. In the state as a whole, there were 750 new cases reported Friday. Oneida County recorded 10 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic in the county to 2,000.