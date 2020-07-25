

ByCBS 2 Chicago Staff

Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Crime, shootings, Weekend Violence

CHICAGO (CBS)– It was another violent weekend in Chicago.

According to Chicago police, at least 70 people were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. Eleven out of the 70 shootings were fatal.

Ten of the weekend shootings involved victims under the age of 18. None of those 10 shootings were fatal.

In the most recent shooting incident, two men died and three others were wounded in Morgan Park. Police said a group was standing on the street at 113th and Carpenter just before midnight when someone started shooting.

A 26-year-old man was shot several times in the head and body, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 41-year-old man was shot in the back of the head, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another 26-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to Christ in critical condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Roseland in good condition. A 48-year-old man was shot in the lower left flank, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Sunday night, there also was a fatal shooting downtown early Sunday at the south bank of the Chicago River at Wabash Avenue

The victims were in a car in the 0-99 block of East Wacker Drive near Wabash Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. when they waved down officers for help, according to Chicago Police.

A 35-year-old man was shot once in the neck, and 25-year-old woman was shot once in each arm. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the man died a short time later. The woman was reported in good condition.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported Sunday night, two boys and a man were shot and wounded Sunday in the Auburn Gresham community.

Police said at 4:32 p.m., the victims were in front of a residence in the 8200 block of South Ada Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.

In other fatal incidents this weekend:

Around 9:52 p.m. Friday, two men were in a first-floor apartment in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood when a man kicked in the door and fired shots. A 60-year-old man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead on the scene, while a 23-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man who was killed was identified as Derek Teague.

Two men and a woman were shot at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood, and one of the men was killed. The two men were in a vehicle when the suspect began shooting at them from a red sport-utility vehicle, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old man was shot once in the right hand, and a 19-year-old woman was shot in the right leg. They were both taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

A 67-year-old man was walking in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street in the South Austin neighborhood at 12:29 a.m. Saturday when a man fired shots from a vacant lot. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead.

At 3:28 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was driving south on Washtenaw Avenue at 24th Street in the Little Village neighborhood when a man fired shots and caused the driver to hit a tree. The victim was shot in the right armpit and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Miguel A. Rios.

Five people were shot, and one of them was killed, in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue at 3:12 a.m. Saturday. The victims were all standing on the sidewalk when two men fired shots. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. The other victims were all taken to the same hospital in good condition – a man of an unspecified age with a gunshot wound to the right leg, a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the left leg, a 32-year-old man with a shot to the right arm, and another man of an unspecified age with a shot to the right leg. The man who was killed was identified as Twan Thigpen.

At 6:25 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was found in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting downtown. Police said the victims were in a car in the 0-99 block of East Wacker Drive near Wabash Avenue when they waved down officers for help. Police said a quarrel between an unidentified man and a group of people led to that same man taking out his gun. The 35-year-old man was shot in the neck, and the 25-year-old woman was shot in both arms. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the man died a short time later. The woman was reported in good condition. It is not clear where exactly the actual shooting happened. But when police found the car with the two victims, it was in front of the entrance to the Club Quarters Hotel at the Mather Tower, 75 E. Wacker Dr.

At 2:55 a.m. Sunday, police were in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road in Little Village when they heard a 20-year-old man had been dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital. The man was shot in the right abdomen and right cheek and was pronounced dead a short time later. Witnesses were uncooperative with officers about the shooting.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was standing near 82nd and Cottage Grove, when someone shot him in the back from a passing vehicle. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Follow Us FacebookYouTubeRedditLinkedIn

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress.com VIP

By viewing our video content, you are accepting the terms of our Video Services Policy

Source