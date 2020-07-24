Whether you know it’s happening or not, looking out into the sky and seeing a full moon is a pretty incredible feeling. Full moons have always been symbolic — from a practical standpoint, different moons were used to identify seasons and crop cycles, and spiritually, they represented a powerful energetic shift that helped people set an intention for the upcoming season (kind of like a New Year’s resolution, but every month). If you’re looking for ways to live a more mindful life or you just want to see some out-of-this-world beauty, you’re in luck, because there are two more full moons this summer.

August’s Sturgeon Moon

On Aug. 3 at 8:59 a.m. PT, you’ll be able to see the Full Sturgeon Moon, which got its name from Algonquin fishing tribes who knew this moon meant they’d be able to catch sturgeon again. Tribes who lived further south sometimes called this the Full Red Moon, because the summer sky would make the moon a reddish color.

Full moons always symbolize transition and are a great opportunity to check in with yourself and make positive changes, but if you need a little inspiration (or if you’re an astrology buff), check out what sign the moon’s orbiting in. This year’s Sturgeon Moon is in Aquarius, a humanitarian sign that encourages you to think outside the box and outside of yourself, focusing on the community around you.

September’s Harvest Moon

This year’s Harvest Moon, also known as the Corn Moon, will happen on Sept. 1 at 10:23 p.m. PT. Just as it sounds, the Harvest Moon signaled to agricultural tribes that they needed to collect their crops before it got colder. Around this time, the moon is extra bright and rises early, giving people extra time to harvest.

The Full Harvest Moon is always the moon that’s nearest to the Autumnal (Fall) Equinox, which means the hard summer work is over. It’s a time to acknowledge the past, move forward, and celebrate new beginnings. If you like to mix wellness and astrology, here’s what you need to know: this year’s Harvest Moon is in Pisces, an imaginative sign that focuses on intuition and empathy. While the Sturgeon Moon will have you feeling logical and thinking about others, the Harvest Moon is a time to be emotional and self-reflect.

Image Source: Unsplash / Malith Karunarathne

