The Service Above Self Award, from the Board of Directors of Rotary International is Rotary International’s highest honor to bestow upon an individual Rotarian. The Service Above Self Award recognizes the Rotarian’s personal service to individuals, to the community and to Rotary.

For the 2019-2020 Rotary year there were 191 nominations submitted by District Governors from around the world and the Rotary International Board recently awarded 147 Service Above Self Awards. One of those recipients was New Hartford Rotarian John “Ziggy” Zygmunt.

Zygmunt was presented the award at the noon meeting of New

Harford Rotary by Past District Governor Randy Wilson. In making the Award to Zygmunt, the Rotary International Board said: “Through your compassion, enthusiasm, and commitment to service, you represent the best that Rotary has to offer.” Ziggy commented: “This Award belongs to all of my fellow Rotarians who have helped with projects over the years. Thank you for all your help.”

Zygmunt is Past President of New Harford Rotary, a Paul Harris Fellow, the current Chair of Rotary District 7150 Veteran’s Affairs, and the recipient of numerous awards over his years as a Rotarian. Rotary International is a worldwide organization that provides service to others, promotes

integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

Photo Caption: Past Rotary District 7150 Governor Randy Wilson (left) gives John ‘Ziggy’ Zygmunt (right) his Rotary International Service Above Self Award.