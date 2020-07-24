Mayor Robert Palmieri today announced the establishment of City of Utica Green Teams to be comprised of City youth between the ages of 16 to 21.

The Green Teams will focus on clean-up and maintenance of various City-owned parks and other areas within the Community Development Block Grant Target Area. The Green Teams will be overseen by the City’s Youth Bureau.

The Green Teams will begin August 3, 2020 and run for approximately 4-6 weeks. The pay will be $14 per hour; work hours will generally be between 8 AM and 1 PM, Monday through Friday. Applicants must be 16-21 years old and live within the City of Utica.

To apply for a position on the Green Team, please call the City of Utica Youth Bureau at 315-223-4320 from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm or fill out the application online at http://www.cityofutica.com/departments/youth-bureau/index

These funds were made available through the federal CARES Act. All CDC guidelines will be followed.