Photo: Griffiss Local Development Corp.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced nearly $4.5 million in Department of Transportation grant funding for Griffiss International Airport in Rome. The grant will be used to finance reconstructions on the airport runway and runway lighting.

“These dollars are a win for Upstate New York’s infrastructure and economy,” said Brindisi. “Keeping Griffiss Airport up to date will ensure Rome and Oneida County can continue to play an important role in our national defense and help strengthen our region’s economy. I will keep working with all levels of government to deliver for Upstate New York.”

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. praised the grant award.

“This $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help us to complete the final phase of our runway rehabilitation project at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, improving the capabilities of this vital county facility. I thank Congressman Brindisi for his effort to secure this money on behalf of Oneida County,” said Picente.

Earlier this week, Brindisi secured more than $30 million for Rome Lab and other Upstate defense institutions through the annual National Defense Authorization Act.