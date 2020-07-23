PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area company says they have developed a drone that could sanitize entire stadiums in three hours.

The drone utilizes electrostatic technology to quickly and safely sanitize large areas, bringing hope that major sporting events, concerts, and large events could become a reality in the era of COVID-19.

Aeras Fog Company is a Wexford based business created by entrepreneurs Justin Melanson, Eric Lloyd, and Nick Brucker.

“If this wasn’t going to be something that’s going away in a short period of time, there needs to be a solution to get people back to the things they enjoy doing,” said Nick Brucker, the co-founder of Aeras Fog Company.

The company says their drones charge disinfectant as it passes through the system’s nozzles, causing it to be attracted to ground surfaces and thoroughly coat them.

The disinfected areas also includes underneath seats, railing, and arm rests.

“There’s no room for human error where somebody might miss something. This drone doesn’t miss anything,” said Aeras Fog Company co-founder Justin Melanson.

Aeras says they can spray up to 20 acres per hour, and the area can be safely occupied three minutes after it is sprayed.

The company recently tested the system on Pittsburgh’s Highmark Stadium.

“We’re really excited about the peace of mind this technology has the potential to provide,” co-founder Eric Lloyd said in a press release. “Everyone’s wondering when they’ll be able to attend a sporting event or live concert safely, or when it will be safe for children and staff to return to school. We believe that, by overcoming one of the major challenges associated with these activities, Aeras will help bring us all closer to sharing these experiences again.”

The company says they expect to have all certifications in place by this fall, and the drones could be used in any large outdoor or indoor spaces such as stadiums, Nascar venues, hockey rinks, playgrounds, and even schools.

“If we could save a life, 10, 20, 100 lives, this could be a very good thing for everybody right now,” said Melanson.

