I’ve always dreamed of owning a fluffy white rug, but I held back on investing in one thinking it would be a pain to keep clean. Then finally, my wishes came true when I discovered Ruggable. The brand makes an array of stylish designs that come in two pieces, so you can wash the top layer in your washing machine. The genius rugs come in so many cool prints and color choices, but I obviously chose the Ruggable Polar White Shag Rug ($139) in the three-by-five-foot choice for next to my bed.

So, how does it work exactly? My rug arrived in two pieces, including a nonslip rug pad for the bottom and then the fluffy top. All I had to do was roll out the pad and then roll out the top layer. It was so easy to set up and fit perfectly into the style of my room. I’m a few weeks into owning it, and I decided it was time for a wash. I put the top layer in the washing machine on a delicate cycle, then I hang dried it. Once it was mostly dry, I put it in the dryer for a few minutes and tumbled it on low before putting it back. The quality is the same, and it hasn’t faded or changed the rug by any means.

My cat is obsessed with sleeping and playing on this rug, and for the first time ever, I’m not worried about him ruining it. The durability and peace of mind knowing it’ll last is 100 percent worth every penny. If you’re sold and ready to invest in one for your home, there are plenty more choices to shop. Ahead, you can shop mine and a few other of my favorite picks; just keep reading to check them all out.

