On September 26, 2020 the Utica Police Department (UPD) will be holding an

open competitive examination for vacancies within its department.

Applications for the exam can found on the City of Utica website at http://www.cityofutica.com/departments/civil-service/exams/exam-

announcements/index, and must be postmarked by August 28th, 2020 to be considered eligible for the test.

All candidates who pass the test and wish to continue their goal of becoming a

Utica Police Officer must reside within the following counties: Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Lewis, Oswego, or Otsego.

The City of Utica requires that all candidates appointed to the position of Police Officer find residence within the City limits within 6 months of appointment, and maintain residency for five consecutive years following.

The Utica Police Department is an equal opportunity employer and encourages all individuals to apply and take the test. We look forward to seeing all interested candidates in September.

Any questions can be directed to Lori Wrobel in the City’s Civil Service

Department at lwrobel@cityofutica.com or UPD’s Public Information Officer,

Sergeant Michael Curley at mcurley@uticapd.com.