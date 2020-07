Weather Alert

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…HEAT INDEX VALUES OF AROUND 105 DEGREES EXPECTED, EXCEPT NEAR 100 IN THE TRIAD REGION. * WHERE…ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. LOWEST HEAT INDEX VALUES ACROSS THE NORTHERN PIEDMONT AND HIGHEST OVER THE COASTAL PLAIN. * WHEN…THROUGH 900 PM EDT TODAY. * IMPACTS…HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&

Rishon Weaver, 9, plays in the mist set up by the fire department on West Washington Street during the Fun Fourth Festival downtown on Friday, July 4, 2014, in Greensboro, N.C.

JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ/News & Record

