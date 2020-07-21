Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton will lend their voices to the cast of Amazon Studios’ Invincible, the animated series based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book superhero.

“Sweet news today!,” Kirkman tweeted about the new additions. “But I have to point out, not even close to the full cast! More to come!!”

The casting of Quinto and The Walking Dead‘s Payton (Kirkman co-created the AMC zombie series) was announced today by Kirkman during the Skybound Xpo virtual panel “Skybound: Past, Present, and Future,” EW reported.

Payton will voice Black Samson, a member of the Guardians of the Globe, while Quinto will play Robot, an ally of superhero Invincible.

Also revealed during the panel were the characters various actors will voice on Invincible: Zazie Beetz will play Amber Bennett, girlfriend of Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun); Andrew Rannells will play Mark’s best friend William Clockwell; Walton Goggins, government liaison Cecil Stedman; Mark Hamill, superhero tailor Art; Gillian Jacobs, superhero Atom Eve; Jason Mantzoukas, Rex Splode; and Seth Rogen, Allen the Alien.

A series launch date has not been announced, but is expected to fall sometime during 2020.

Loading comments…

Source