UPDATE: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 11 new deaths and 2,848 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health also reported that L.A. county currently has 2,216 people currently hospitalized, surpassing the 2,193 hospitalizations seen on July 15. This marks an all-time high for the county.

Of the 2,848 new cases, 53% are under the age of 41 years old. Of the 2,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 19% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This is the fifth consecutive day of hospitalization over 2,100 confirmed cases and the first time hospitalizations have reached over 2,200.

Public Health also reports that the cumulative positivity rate has increased from 9% to 10%.

PREVIOUS: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, the department has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 4,084 deaths.

Of the 37 deaths, 25 people were over the age of 65, nine people who died were between 41 and 65 years old and two people who died were between the ages 18 and 40. Thirty-one people had underlying health conditions including 21 people over the age of 65.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions.

As of today, there are 2,188 confirmed cases hospitalized, with 28% of confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This is the fourth consecutive day of hospitalization over 2,100 confirmed cases, with data indicating younger people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old being hospitalized at a higher rate than seen at any point in the pandemic.

