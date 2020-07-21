Don Johnson and Chris Redd have signed onto a starring role in “Kenan,” the upcoming NBC series starring Kenan Thompson.

“Kenan” was originally ordered to series last year for a spring 2020 debut, but NBC announced in January that the show was being pushed to the 2020-2021 season to continue developing it.

Johnson will play Rick, Kenan’s father-in-law in the series. He takes over the role from Andy Garcia. Redd has been cast as Gary, Kenan’s brother.

The show revolves around Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta’s #2 morning show. He struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the “help” he gets from his father-in-law (Johnson) and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest (Redd).

Johnson’s recent credits include the critically-acclaimed HBO limited series “Watchmen” and the hit film “Knives Out.” He is best known for his role in the classic cop series “Miami Vice.” He also starred in the series “Nash Bridges” and has appeared in shows like “Eastbound and Down” and “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.”

Like Thompson, Redd is currently a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” He joined the long-running NBC sketch series in 2017. He is also known for roles in films like “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and in shows like the Netflix comedy series “Disjointed.”

“Kenan” is written and executive produced by David Caspe and Jackie Clarke. Thompson also executive produces along with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video.

Thompson is the longest-serving cast member in the history of “Saturday Night Live.” He first joined the show in 2003 and was nominated for his first acting Emmy in the supporting actor in a comedy category in 2018. He and Chris Redd, Will Stephen, and Eli Brueggemann won the Emmy that same year for original music and lyrics for their song “Come Back Barack.” Thompson’s other TV credits include the Nickelodeon sketch series “All That” and “Kenan & Kel.”

