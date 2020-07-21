Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome)announced her bill allowing Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) to establish and encourage young farmer apprenticeship programs passed the Assembly (A.7104-A).

“As we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I’m constantly reminded of the importance of our nation’s food security and am so grateful for the tireless hours farmers and ranchers put in every day to supply us with healthy, affordable food,” said Buttenschon. “While agriculture is a backbone industry in New York State, our farming community is aging and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to attract young people to the industry. This bill will help recruit new farmers and young people as well as help secure the future of our state’s farming communities.”

Buttenschon’s bill would authorize BOCES to establish an agricultural program upon local interest from one or more component school districts that are subject to the approval of the BOCES Board of Education. These programs will be designed to provide students with the skills necessary to work in the agricultural field and could include partnerships with local farms and agricultural entities to provide students with hands-on experience.