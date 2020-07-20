Photo: Courtesy Practicematch.com

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced more than $11 million in aid for three area hospitals today. Brindisi secured this aid through the bipartisan CARES Act, which passed in March.. As the global pandemic spread throughout New York state and the country, the bipartisan coronavirus relief legislation established a Provider Relief Fund to assist area hospitals.

Throughout the pandemic, hospitals have made adjustments, changed their budgets, and shifted priorities to help flatten the curve. Brindisi’s efforts to secure aid for area hospitals includes fighting for funding in each coronavirus relief package that passed through Congress.

“Our Upstate hospitals helped us weather the coronavirus storm,” Brindisi said. “They cared for patients, shifted resources, and worked together with their counterparts downstate to help get the outbreak under control in New York State. It is past-time for the federal government to step-up. I am happy to see these funds going to Rome, Utica, and Chenango County. I will continue fighting for more resources to keep our communities safe, get our frontline workers the equipment they need, keep our medical facilities open, and get our economy going again.”

In June, Brindisi and Congressman John Katko called on the Department of Health and Human Services to prioritize Upstate and Central New York hospitals for funds through the Provider Relief Fund.

“We are very grateful to have been part of this recent round of federal provider relief funds,” said Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, President/CEO of Mohawk Valley Health System in Utica, New York. “The federal funding packages, along with a four-month recovery plan we instituted in May, are helping to stabilize our health system’s finances after the devastating fiscal toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on MVHS and other hospitals across the country.”

“Relief to safety net hospitals in small communities across NY has been instrumental in allowing UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital to continue to serve our community,” said Dr. Drake Lamen, President and CEO of Chenango Memorial. “We are so grateful for the support we have received from the relief fund and for the unwavering support of Congressman Brindisi.”

A breakdown of the funds is below:

UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital: $2,400,000

Rome Memorial Hospital: $2,500,000

Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare:$6,550,000