Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“We did the impossible as New Yorkers – we stepped up and conquered the COVID-19 virus and now we have to protect the progress that we have made,” Governor Cuomo said. “One of the main threats to our progress is the number of congregations that we’re seeing across the state, but especially in downstate, primarily of young people, and we saw it again over the weekend. It is a problem, and I’m telling you in plain New York speak that it’s stupid and it has to stop. This not just morality, these restaurants and bars are breaking the law and they are going to make it bad for everyone else because if this continues we’re going to have to roll back the reopening plan and close all bars and restaurants.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 716 (-6)

Patients Newly Admitted – 58 (-21)

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 158 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation – 93 (-3)

Total Discharges – 72,229 (+68)

Deaths – 8

Total Deaths – 25,056

Of the 49,342 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 519, or 1.05 percent, were positive. In the Mohawk Valley, just 0.30 percent of tests were positive–a significant drop from two weeks ago. In the state as a whole, there were 519 positive cases reported–bringing the statewide total to 407,326. In Oneida County, 2 positive cases were reported, and the county-wide total number of cases has reached 1,942.