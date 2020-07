KCET picked up eight wins tonight at the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, including awards for local color, culture and sports programming. KMEX followed with five wins.

KVEA’s wins included best news series and live coverage of an unscheduled news event. ABC7 took the honors for best evening newscast. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the awards were presented without audience in front of the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood and livestreamed on YouTube.

Below is the complete list of winners at the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmys, including a breakdown of wins by each outlet.

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

TRANSFORMATION (BROKEN BREAD) KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Roy Choi, Executive Producer

Host Emily Mraz

Producer Matthew Crotty

Producer Elizabeth Collins

Producer Natasha Phan

Producer Aaron Warzynski

Editor Jacqueline Reyno

Associate Producer James Mann

Director, Director of Photography

JT Smith, Editor

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

60TH ANNUAL L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION PBS SoCal

Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer

Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer

Ming Ng, Executive Producer

Michelle Merker Producer

Cody Kopp, Producer

Teresa Taylor, Co-Producer

Jason Kessler, Writer

Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host

Marisa Ramirez, Co-Host

ENTERTAINMENT JAZZ CITY (SOCAL CONNECTED) KCET

Eric Fernandez, Producer

Michael Bloecher, Editor

Michael Ray, Associate Producer

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY

NIPSEY HUSSLE: LIFE, DEATH & RESURRECTION CBS2/KCAL9 (CBS2 NEWS & KCAL9 NEWS)

Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer

Pat Harvey, Reporter

Jennifer Pierce, Executive Producer

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

CYBERWORK AND THE AMERICAN DREAM PBS SoCal

Michelle Merker, Executive Producer

James Shelley, Director, Producer

Elizabeth Cobbs, Producer, Writer

Jon Michaels, Executive Producer

Kevin King, Editor

Rich Underwood, Camera

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

ACCESS SPORTSNET DODGERS Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Team

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

BACKSTAGE: LAKERS Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Team

SPORTS TEASE

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION: WEEK 0 Prime Ticket

John Hefner, Executive Producer, Producer

Mark Walton, Editor

Petros Papadakis, On-Camera Talent

Bruce Rollinson, On-Camera Talent

ARTS

MASTERS OF MODERN DESIGN: THE ART OF THE JAPANESE AMERICAN EXPERIENCE (ARTBOUND) KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Akira Boch, Director, Director of Photography, Producer

Tadashi Nakamura, Co-Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY

50 YEARS OF FIGHTING ON (FOX 11 NEWS AT 10PM) KTTV-TV

Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter

Debbie Kim, Editor

Joab Perez, Camera

CULTURE/HISTORY

THREE VIEWS OF MANZANAR (LOST LA) KCET

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host

Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Co-Producer

Sasheen Artis, Coordinating Producer

Daniel Leonard, Editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

BAJO LA LUPA (NOTICIAS UNIVISION 34) KMEX

Marco Flores, Executive Producer

Sandra Salazar, Executive Producer

Oswaldo Borraez, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

PYRAMID FRAUD – DAVINCI (NOTICIAS UNIVISION 34) KMEX

Hector Gonzalez, Camera, Editor

Raul Gutierrez, Camera Claudia Botero, Producer, Reporter

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

LA UNDER THE GUN Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Team

FEATURE SEGMENT

WOMEN LEAD THE FUTURE OF AEROSPACE (BLUE SKY METROPOLIS) KCET

Peter Jones, Producer, Writer

Brian Tessier, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Michael Riley, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Bryan Darling, Editor

Tanayi Seabrook, Associate Producer

Peter Westwick, Producer

William Deverell, Producer

Dan Lewis, Producer

NEWS SERIES

PIZARRÓN KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

DRIVE BAKED, GET BOOKED LA County Channel

Harry Drucker, Producer

Eric King, Producer

Yury Polissky, Director, Writer

Vance Kotrla, Graphic Designer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

FREEDOM WRITERS: STORIES FROM THE HEART PBS SoCal

Don Hahn, Director, Executive Producer

Lori Korngiebel, Producer

Stephen Yao, Editor

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY

MERCANCIA CARNAL (NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO 52) KVEA

Enrique Chiabra, Anchor, Reporter

Linette Geneva Arauz, Producer

Jorge Lopez, Editor

INFORMATION SEGMENT

DISCOVERING THE UNIVERSE (LOST LA) KCET

Matt Bass, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host

Hugh McHarg, Executive Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Executive Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Producer

Sasheen Artis, Segment Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Segment Producer

Daniel Leonard, Editor

Edgar Sardarian, Editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

TICK FIRE KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

LA COUNTY CLOSE UP – HOMELESSNESS SERIES LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Michael Wilson, Executive Producer

Samara Rosenbaum, Producer

Becky Schlikerman, Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer

Carla Carlini, Producer

Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Naibe Reynoso, On-Camera Talent

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

LA TIMES TODAY Spectrum News 1

Spectrum 1 News Team

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

EVERGREEN CEMETERY HERO (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM) ABC7

David Ono, Anchor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Dylan Glockler, Camera

Jeff MacIntyre, Editor

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

BROKEN BREAD KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

James Mann, Director, Director of Photography

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

GO BLUE KTLA5

Bobby Matthews, Producer

Garry Ashton, Producer

Adam Smart, Graphic Designer

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

HAND DRAWN LIFE KCET

Tom Tanquary, Director

Diana Jenkins, Editor

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

LOS ANGELES 2050 (NOTICIAS UNIVISION 34) KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

Leon Krauze, Reporter

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

PRINCESITA DE HIERRO: HUESITOS DE CRISTAL KMEX

(NOTICIAS UNIVISION 34) Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor

Francisco Ugalde, Reporter

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

FAREWELL MISS VAL! WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS: UTAH STATE VS. NO. 2 UCLA Pac-12 Los Angeles

Pac-12 Los Angeles Team

SPORTS NEWS STORY

REACHING FOR STARS, CATCHING DREAMS (KTLA5 MORNING NEWS AT 9AM) KTLA5

Nerissa Knight, Reporter

Bob Davis, Camera, Editor

SPORTS SPECIAL

BIRTH OF A DYNASTY: THE 1999-2000 LAKERS Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Team

SPORTS FEATURE

OUR STORIES: FIGHT ON JACKSON FAMILY! (OUR STORIES) Pac-12 Los Angeles

Yogi Roth, Host, Reporter

Richard Allard, Editor, Producer

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4AM-11AM

NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6AM KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

A PRIMERA HORA KMEX

KMEX News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11AM-7PM

NBC4 NEWS AT 4PM NBC4

NBC4 News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7PM-12AM

EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 11PM ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News Team

Wins by News Outlet

KCET 8

KMEX 5

KVEA 4

PBS SoCal 3

ABC7 2

KTLA5 2

LA County Channel 2

Pac-12 Los Angeles 2

Spectrum News 1 2

Spectrum SportsNet 2

CBS2/KCAL9 1 KTTV-TV 1

NBC4 1 Prime Ticket 1

Spectrum SportsNet LA 1

