July 20, 20205:00 AM ET

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

After wrapping an evocative rendition of “Thinking of You,” a touching song he penned in 1998 about his late mother, Lenny Kravitz imparts what’s really weighing on him during this historic time. “In the midst of all that’s transpiring on our planet right now,” he says, “it’s a blessed time for introspection, more importantly action. … What side of history are you standing on?”

This Brooklyn-raised bohemian rock icon brings us to his home and tropical paradise in Eleuthera in the Bahamas for this visually alluring Tiny Desk (home) concert. Adjoining him is his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Craig Ross, and young mentee Yianni Giannakopoulos, who collectively blend rich layers of rhythmic and canorous guitar. “What Did I Do With My Life?” seems like a response to the questions posed in the chorus of “Thinking of You”; the refrain alludes to living up to what his mother wanted him to be. And it’s only fitting that he ended with “We Can Get It All Together,” a message about the power of unity and oneness.

SET LIST

“Thinking Of You”

“What Did I Do With My Life?”

“We Can Get It All Together”

MUSICIANS

Lenny Kravitz: vocals, guitar; Craig Ross: guitar; Yianni Giannakopoulos: guitar

CREDITS

Video By: Team LK; Audio By: Team LK; Producer: Abby O’Neill; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Intimate video performances, recorded live at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen

