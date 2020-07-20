Anthony Brindisi formally challenged former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to four debates for the general election in New York’s 22nd district. Brindisi, a first-term Congressman who’s worked with President Trump to get four pieces of legislation signed into law, sent a letter to Tenney calling for four formal debates.

Brindisi congratulated Tenney on her hard fought victory during the GOP primary. Brindisi ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and secured the nomination on three ballot lines for the general election.

“The upcoming election will give the hardworking residents of New York’s 22nd an opportunity to pick their path forward in Congress for the next two years,” Brindisi wrote. “Now more than ever, it is so important that voters see for themselves where each candidate stands on the issues facing our district.”

Brindisi called for a series of four debates and urged the campaigns to partner with trusted local media outlets. Additionally, Brindisi called for one debate in each media market in New York’s 22nd district.

Brindisi added he hopes for a spirited, energetic, and respectful campaign. “I am hopeful that you will join me in this pledge,” Brindisi added in his letter to Tenney. “After all this is over, I hope we can share some Chobani yogurts served on American made spoons together.

The entire text of Brindisi’s letter to Tenney is below:

Dear former Representative Tenney,

Congratulations on your hard fought victory in the Republican primary.

The upcoming election will give the hardworking residents of New York’s 22nd an opportunity to pick their path forward in Congress for the next two years. Now more than ever, it is so important that voters see for themselves where each candidate stands on the issues facing our district.

I am proud of my record of working with Democrats, Republicans, Independents and President Trump to get things done for our community. I am hopeful that you will participate in a series of debates. These debates should be partnered with trusted local media outlets and should be executed in accordance with all state, local, and federal safety guidelines throughout the fall.

I am ready and willing to debate ideas and our paths forward for our community anytime and anywhere. In order to ensure the most voters can access these debates, I am proposing we conduct four debates, one in each of our media markets and a fourth debate to be determined later.

With one debate in the Mohawk Valley, one in the Southern Tier, one at the Syracuse Post-Standard, and one to be determined later, we can ensure a geographic diversity that highlights each community in our district that makes it so special.

I look forward to a respectful, spirited, and energetic campaign of ideas. I am hopeful that you will join me in this pledge. After all this is over, I hope we can share some Chobani yogurts served on American made spoons together.