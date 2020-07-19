ST. LOUIS – A tender touch by St. Louis firefighters caring for 10 adorable puppies rescued from the heavy smoke of a burning apartment building in north St. Louis last Friday.

“The next thing I know, there are a lot of firefighters going in and they just start bringing out puppies and it’s tough to keep this white shirt clean and anyone that knows me knows I like to keep it clean but they came out with the puppies and I’m like, ‘I’ll hold one,’” said St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby.

The animals were found in a kennel and had minor smoke inhalation but loving care and oxygen got the bulldog puppies back to good health.

“We put this up on our social media and there were a lot of questions about the condition of mama,” Mosby said. “Well, mom got out and was in the back yard and so mom is fine.”

Ever since that video went online, a lot people have contacted fire department headquarters wanting to know if those puppies are up for adoption. The owner told the fire department not yet but there are already some firefighter and police officers interested.

“I really wanted one,” Mosby said. “Negotiations didn’t go very well at home.”

