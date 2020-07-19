Roger Stone, the former adviser to President Donald Trump who was granted clemency for lying to Congress and witness tampering, uttered a racial slur during a live interview on Southern California radio station KFI.

Stone referred to black radio host Mr. Mo’Kelly as a “Negro” during his interview on Saturday. Stone was reacting to hard questions regarding his conviction and subsequent grant of clemency. Mo’Kelly claimed the clemency was granted not on merit, but because of Stone’s friendship with the President.

“There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily. Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery,” Mo’Kelly said. “I’m guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?

After a pause, Stone was heard saying to someone else in the room with him.

“I don’t really feel like arguing with this Negro,” Stone said.

“I’m sorry, what was that?” Mo’Kelly responded. “Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say?”

Stone was silent for 40 seconds, then claimed his phone line was dropping out.

Mo’Kelly later tweeted, “I’m nobody’s Negro,” and said in his blog that Stone used the “low-calorie version of the N-word.”

“[Stone] didn’t see me as a journalist, not as a professional, not a radio host … but a “Negro” first and foremost,” he wrote. “Thirty years as an entertainment professional, twenty of them in radio. ‘Negro’ was the first pejorative uttered.”

