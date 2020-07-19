Drake got everyone buzzing on July 17 when he dropped his new song ‘Greece’ and seemingly referenced his son Adonis’ mother Sophie Brussaux. So, are they an item again?

Drake‘s new song “Greece” has a line in it that fans think might be about Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his son, Adonis Graham. In the new hit, which is his most recent collab with DJ Khaled, Drake raps, “Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach”, a nod to Nikki Beach Worldwide — a luxury beach club brand that has locations around the world, including in Greece. The ultra-posh clubs are a favorite of Sophie, causing fans to guess that he’s giving her a shout out. Although the Canadian born rapper hasn’t addressed the speculation yet, a source close to him tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he treats Sophie with “nothing but love.” But, that doesn’t mean they’re a couple.

“His relationship with her is amazing but they’re strictly co-parents” the source tells HollywoodLife. “Drake‘s so happy that she’s moved to Toronto with Adonis because he loves having his son close by. His family has gotten to be very close with Adonis and with Sophie too. Drake does everything to give his son the best life possible and that includes treating his son’s mother with nothing but love and respect.”

Drake performs during the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 16, 2018, in Atlanta.

As fans of the “Toosie Slide” rapper know, his son Adonis was born in 2017 — but he waited until 2020 to post pictures of the adorable tot. “I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like … It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” the rapper said on episode two of Lil Wayne’s talkback show.

When Drake finally shared picture of his son fans were shocked by his curly blonde hair and bright blue eyes. They couldn’t get over how much the toddler looked like Drake’s mother, Sandy Graham. “Drake’s son resembles his MOM so much,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I think that is beautiful because Drake adores his mother so much. Best blessing ever,” the tweet continued.

Since then, fans have gotten multiple glimpses at Drake’s gorgeous little boy. In the most recent video, posted to Drake’s Instagram Story on June 21, Adonis can be seen celebrating Father’s Day with his famous dad. In the video, Drake is opening his gifts from Adonis while the the two-year old plays in the background.

View this post on Instagram Omg @champagnepapi , @sophieknowsbetter w/ Adonis 🥺 father’s day gift from Addie #adonisgraham #adonis #drake #sopiebrussaux #drizzydrake . . . Adonis with his French accent when he speaks English 🇨🇦🇫🇷 A post shared by ADONIS GRAHAM (@adonisgrahamwrld) on Jun 22, 2020 at 1:14am PDT

Although Adonis doesn’t say much in the video, it’s clear that he has the cutest French accent while speaking English. Although his accent was a little unexpected, it actually makes perfect sense since his mom Sophie is from France and he’s spent much of his young life there.

